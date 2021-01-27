Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

MarineMax stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $998.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

