Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/20/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/12/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/11/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

1/4/2021 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

12/10/2020 – China Eastern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. On average, research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

