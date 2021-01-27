Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intuit (INTU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

1/22/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $378.00 to $383.00.

12/22/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $378.00 to $383.00.

12/11/2020 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.<“

12/9/2020 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $412.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $382.00 to $391.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.80 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.59.

Get Intuit Inc alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.