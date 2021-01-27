Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE: FM):

1/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

1/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00.

1/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.

1/8/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$23.00.

12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

12/10/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$18.00 to C$22.50.

12/1/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$21.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.12. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

