Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

RGP stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

