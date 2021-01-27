Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 9,982 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.56% of FLIR Systems worth $32,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.