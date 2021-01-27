Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $37.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of The Clorox worth $37,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

