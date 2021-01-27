Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $91.54 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 889,224 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $91,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.