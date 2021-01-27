Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 114 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $769.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

