Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 647 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

