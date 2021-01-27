Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 76,187 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 76,187 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $161,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 73,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 150,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.