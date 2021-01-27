Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ)

Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lilis Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60% Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lilis Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.55 $681.07 million $1.62 11.35

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Lilis Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lilis Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 2 7 7 0 2.31

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Lilis Energy.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Lilis Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

