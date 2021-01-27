Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades Sells 30,415 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,095,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20.

On Thursday, January 14th, David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,126,922.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 499,015 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,976,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 380,348 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

