Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.64 ($118.40).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €90.02 ($105.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.07. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €101.75 ($119.71). The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.86.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.