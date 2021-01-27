Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.