Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $6.67. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 41,078 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

