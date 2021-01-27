Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $626.35

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $626.35 and traded as high as $635.40. Rightmove plc (RMV.L) shares last traded at $623.40, with a volume of 1,279,960 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 638.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 627.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96.

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

