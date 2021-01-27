Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

