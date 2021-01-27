Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 5,909 ($77.20) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,774.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,007.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market cap of £73.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

