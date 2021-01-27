Robert Perelman Sells 20,531 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $215,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $46,924.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,720.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00.

LADR stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,025,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ladder Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

