Robonomics.network (XRT) One Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Robonomics.network token can currently be purchased for $31.00 or 0.00097490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and $1.27 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036571 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,984,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,255 tokens. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network.

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

