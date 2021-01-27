Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average of $238.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.82.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

