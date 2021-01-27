Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $291.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.59.

Shares of ROK opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

