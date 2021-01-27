Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RCI opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

