Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $85,956.93.

Shares of ROKU opened at $403.40 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.