Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $420.00. 577,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.45. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

