Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

BKR stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

