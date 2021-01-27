Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $658,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,927,000 after buying an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

SCHW opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

