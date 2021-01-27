Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

