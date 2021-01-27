Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases Shares of 2,565 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.73.

ULTA opened at $295.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $310.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

