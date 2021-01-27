Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,192 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

