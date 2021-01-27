Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 808 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $8,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $6,641,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

