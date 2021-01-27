Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of TBF opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

