Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

