Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €30.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.90 ($32.82).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €28.64 ($33.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €45.67 ($53.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.18 and its 200-day moving average is €24.36.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.