Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 235 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 202.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.