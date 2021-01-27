Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00050752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00293600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036596 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

