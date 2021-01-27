RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RES traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,644. The company has a market capitalization of $967.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

