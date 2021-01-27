(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Down 8.5%

(RSI) (NYSE:RSI)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 2,300,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,447,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on (RSI) in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of (RSI) in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

(RSI) Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

