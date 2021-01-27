RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.25 ($46.18).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

