RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $589.52

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $589.52 and traded as high as $594.00. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) shares last traded at $594.00, with a volume of 823,477 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 541.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 589.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

