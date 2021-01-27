Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.27. Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 184,516 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

