SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 40.7% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $169,419.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $7.89 or 0.00025512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

