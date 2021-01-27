Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 829,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 817,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

