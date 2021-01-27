Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €116.39 and a 200-day moving average of €103.15. Safran SA has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

