salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,592 shares of company stock valued at $21,918,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

