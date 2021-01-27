Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

