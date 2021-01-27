Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 747,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

