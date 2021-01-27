Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Sandvik stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.