Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.91

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 163974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,451.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

